Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marriott International Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.05. 1,092,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.