Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $131.33

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.33 and traded as high as $134.05. Marubeni shares last traded at $132.08, with a volume of 7,946 shares trading hands.

Marubeni Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Marubeni alerts:

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Marubeni Co. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.