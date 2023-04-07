Matthew J. Gould Buys 8,142 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 8,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $152,581.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,369,189 shares in the company, valued at $63,138,601.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $18.80 on Friday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 34.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 16.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

BRT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.