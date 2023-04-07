Matthew J. Gould Buys 8,142 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 8,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $152,581.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,369,189 shares in the company, valued at $63,138,601.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $18.80 on Friday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 36.90%.
BRT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.
