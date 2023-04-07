MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) CEO Douglas Doerfler Sells 7,470 Shares

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 7,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $37,574.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,980.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Douglas Doerfler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 5th, Douglas Doerfler sold 10,234 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $51,579.36.
MaxCyte Price Performance
NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $5.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $7.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
About MaxCyte
MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MaxCyte (MXCT)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.