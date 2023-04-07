MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) CEO Douglas Doerfler Sells 7,470 Shares

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCTGet Rating) CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 7,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $37,574.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,980.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas Doerfler also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 5th, Douglas Doerfler sold 10,234 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $51,579.36.

MaxCyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $5.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MaxCyte by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MaxCyte by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 180,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 80,555 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxCyte during the fourth quarter worth about $1,492,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MaxCyte by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,898,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 474,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in MaxCyte by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,560,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 71,280 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About MaxCyte

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT)

