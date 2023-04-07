MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) CEO Douglas Doerfler Sells 7,470 Shares

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 7,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $37,574.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,980.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas Doerfler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Douglas Doerfler sold 10,234 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $51,579.36.

MaxCyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $5.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MaxCyte by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MaxCyte by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 180,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 80,555 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxCyte during the fourth quarter worth about $1,492,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MaxCyte by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,898,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 474,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in MaxCyte by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,560,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 71,280 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About MaxCyte

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

