Maxim Group Increases Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Price Target to $3.00

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Maxim Group from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Iveda Solutions Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of IVDA stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. Iveda Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iveda Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iveda Solutions during the third quarter worth about $601,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iveda Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Iveda Solutions by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 83,848 shares during the period. 15.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

