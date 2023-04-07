Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of MZDAY stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $4.27. 129,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.98. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $4.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Mazda Motor will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through the following segments: Japan, North America, Europe, and Other Areas. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

Further Reading

