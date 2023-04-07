MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Trading 3.2% Higher

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.96. 242,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 429,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MBIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MBIA by 9.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MBIA by 20.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the first quarter worth $175,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MBIA by 148.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of MBIA by 105.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

