MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Trading 3.2% Higher

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.96. 242,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 429,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MBIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
MBIA Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.
About MBIA
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
