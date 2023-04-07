McAdam LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Markel Corp raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $840.57.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,021 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $795,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,413. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $795,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,413. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $828.73. The company had a trading volume of 549,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,246. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $770.94 and its 200-day moving average is $744.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

