McAdam LLC Buys 2,574 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after buying an additional 30,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,775. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $248.94 and a fifty-two week high of $317.51.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

