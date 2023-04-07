McAdam LLC Buys 42,448 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

McAdam LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,448 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.5% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $14,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTL stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $31.50. 1,545,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,513,790. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $36.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.