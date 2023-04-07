McAdam LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,523 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $76.75. 2,178,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,081. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.41. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

