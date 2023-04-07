McAdam LLC Has $8.93 Million Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,736 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 0.9% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. McAdam LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after buying an additional 1,563,739 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,149,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,402,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after buying an additional 79,037 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,341,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,996,000 after buying an additional 106,740 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,184,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. 3,510,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,932,398. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.