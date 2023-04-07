McAdam LLC Purchases 1,006 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 153,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGC traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $143.48. 84,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,391. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.80. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $158.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.