McAdam LLC Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $164,852.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,952 shares of company stock valued at $14,589,935. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.66. The stock had a trading volume of 912,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $233.01 and a 1-year high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

