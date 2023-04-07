McAdam LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,828 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 461,005 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,872,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9,682.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,616,000 after acquiring an additional 178,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after acquiring an additional 164,885 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $379.88. 278,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,767. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.66. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $406.01.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

