McAdam LLC Sells 36,672 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

McAdam LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,672 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 35,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. 796,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,814. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $38.87.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.