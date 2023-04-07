McAdam LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

McAdam LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,161 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $729,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IWY stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.67. 176,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,484. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.16. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $156.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

