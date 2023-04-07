Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 212 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after purchasing an additional 286,345 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,300,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 974,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,771,000 after purchasing an additional 182,486 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,960,000 after purchasing an additional 889,912 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $76.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,640,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,287,352. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $95.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.66.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

