Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 464 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 247,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $771,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $47.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,310. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.07. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $49.08.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

