Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys Shares of 42,042 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.0% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,104,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,262,698. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.97. The stock has a market cap of $560.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $225.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

