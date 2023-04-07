Means Investment CO. Inc. Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,209,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,369,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,590 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,053,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,101,000 after purchasing an additional 674,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,659,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,264,000 after purchasing an additional 155,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,442,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59,791 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Insider Activity

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,669,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,460,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

