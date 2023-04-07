Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $4,804,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,514,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FMB traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 240,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,708. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.