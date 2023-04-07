Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 186.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,324 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned about 0.31% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCB. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.44. The company had a trading volume of 15,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,313. The company has a market capitalization of $725.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.67. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.68 and a 1-year high of $68.28.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.