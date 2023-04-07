Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $389,000 Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned 0.05% of SMART Global worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in SMART Global by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

SMART Global Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ SGH traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. 581,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,768. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $811.31 million, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $465.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $45,937.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,375.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

