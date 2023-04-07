Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 540 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,698 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,963,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,042,899. The company has a market capitalization of $406.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.13.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

