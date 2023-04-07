Means Investment CO. Inc. Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,043 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Intel by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 32,482 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intel by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 37,611 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 28,551,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,622,408. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

