Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Trading Down 4.1%

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.03. 66,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 84,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.
Medicine Man Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.
Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile
Medicine Man Technologies, Inc provides advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It offers consulting, application and licensing, cultivation technology, dispensary operations, facility design and training services. The firm products include Nutrients, The Big Tomato and Three A Light.
