Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 498.40 ($6.19) and last traded at GBX 498.40 ($6.19). 701,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,833,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 497.60 ($6.18).

Mediclinic International Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 497.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 496.43. The firm has a market cap of £3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,166.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38.

Mediclinic International Company Profile

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

