Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.63

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.63 and traded as low as C$5.14. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$5.19, with a volume of 9,601 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.17, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.62.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

