Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MRBK traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $12.27. 11,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,818. Meridian has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $279.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). Meridian had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Meridian will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRBK. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 19.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 10.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Meridian in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Meridian in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Meridian in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

