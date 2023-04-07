Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Merus from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Merus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRUS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 415,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,218. Merus has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $849.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). Merus had a negative net margin of 315.48% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Merus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

