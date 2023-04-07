Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.95

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and traded as low as $16.80. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 8,861 shares traded.
Mesa Royalty Trust Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02.
Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Royalty Trust
Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile
Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.