Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.95

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and traded as low as $16.80. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 8,861 shares traded.

Mesa Royalty Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 800.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.