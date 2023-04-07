Methanex’s (MEOH) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $55.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.18.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $44.15 on Monday. Methanex has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.55 million. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Investments LLC increased its position in Methanex by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,679,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 627,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Methanex by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after purchasing an additional 167,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

