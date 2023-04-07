MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MET. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

MetLife Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MET traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,250,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,398,552. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.91. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.