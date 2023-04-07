MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Malibu Boats worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MBUU. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.92. The company had a trading volume of 83,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,049. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $70.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.18. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $338.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $462,653.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,017.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

