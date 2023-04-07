MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $536,000 Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 354.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

NYSE AGM traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,091. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $149.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total value of $50,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 824 shares in the company, valued at $119,924.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

