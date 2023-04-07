MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,987 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 153,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 62,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 3.0 %

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

Shares of IDYA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 197,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,924. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44.

(Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.