MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,226,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after buying an additional 55,279 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,201,000 after buying an additional 281,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,805,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $92.38. 1,570,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average of $80.96.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

