MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,652 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 14.3% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 262,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $634,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 168,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,104. The stock has a market cap of $680.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $32.13.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $81.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,059.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 254,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $984,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,673,235.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of modern financial services. The firm offers commercial, commercial real estate, commercial construction, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

