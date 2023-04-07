MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 447 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSTG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.58.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Pure Storage stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,749,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,073. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 122.00, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $33.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading

