MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Beverage by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in National Beverage during the third quarter worth about $865,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Beverage by 2.1% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 21.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

National Beverage Trading Up 1.4 %

About National Beverage

NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $51.58. 119,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,714. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.01. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $57.65.

(Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.