MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 791 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,049,000 after acquiring an additional 51,632 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,579,000 after purchasing an additional 46,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,515,000 after purchasing an additional 41,413 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.61. 35,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.73. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $921.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.49 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 40.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,029.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,196 shares in the company, valued at $467,054.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.