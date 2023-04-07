MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 157,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

BDN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.33. 1,744,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108,983. The stock has a market cap of $743.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.55%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 245.16%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.