Michael Eugene Mcbride Sells 3,900 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GitLab Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $33.40 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.74.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after acquiring an additional 43,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

