Michael Eugene Mcbride Sells 3,900 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
GitLab Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $33.40 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.74.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab
Analyst Ratings Changes
GTLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GitLab (GTLB)
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.