Mina Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19.25 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Mina has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $643.12 million and $19.25 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002616 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,020,018,413 coins and its circulating supply is 880,285,142 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,019,883,772.8400393 with 880,062,650.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.74326785 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $19,285,286.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

