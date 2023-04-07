Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Model N worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,304,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after purchasing an additional 123,878 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 5.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $34,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,092.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,556 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $229,722.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 152,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $34,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,857 shares in the company, valued at $371,092.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,671. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Model N Stock Performance

Model N stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,882. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MODN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Model N to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

Featured Stories

