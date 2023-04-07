Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ: MBRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/3/2023 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2023 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2023 – Moleculin Biotech had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/18/2023 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2023 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2023 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2023 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2023 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2023 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:MBRX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.92. 25,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.99. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
