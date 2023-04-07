Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) shares were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 255 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 260.60 ($3.24). Approximately 762,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 630,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276.80 ($3.44).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.18) target price on shares of Molten Ventures in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 343.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 352.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £407.59 million, a PE ratio of -543.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.
Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.
