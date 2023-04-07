Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 792,642 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $112,389,000. Walmart accounts for 2.6% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $150.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,963,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,042,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.03.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.13.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.