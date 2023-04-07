Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,277,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,360 shares during the quarter. Shaw Communications accounts for 1.5% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $65,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,367,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,750,000 after buying an additional 484,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,582,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after buying an additional 2,075,248 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,386,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,133,000 after buying an additional 146,050 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,812,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2,771.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,921,000 after buying an additional 5,439,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJR. Desjardins cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

SJR traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,354,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,079. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.52. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.32%.

About Shaw Communications

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.